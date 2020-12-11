157 Tongan passengers from Fiji last repatriation for 2020

The passengers will spend 14 days in quarantine at the Tanoa Hotel International Dateline Hotel in Nuku’alofa and Makeke Camp in Vaini.

Members of the public are prohibited from entering both properties except essential Tanoa Hotel and Makeke Camp employees, emergency officers, medical emergency officers, and authorized officers.

Vuna Road and Tupoulahi Road will also be blocked in the vicinity of the Tanoa Hotel during the quarantine period.

This is the second repatriation flight to Tonga this week. On Wednesday, a repatriation flight arrived from New Zealand with 129 passengers.

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Taumoepeau said Thursday's repatriation flight is the last one for the year.