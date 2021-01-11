18 arrested in Tonga for drug-related offences over festive period

All of the accused have been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

The arrests took place in eleven different locations in Tongatapu.

Police seized cannabis, methamphetamine, $6400 pa’anga cash, 645 bullets and drug utensils.

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Tevita Vailea said the arrests show that those who are seeking to profit from the harm these drugs cause can continue to expect to be targeted by Police.

‘Drugs have no place in our community, they destroy the lives of the users, harming our children and our communities. We hope these arrests will bring some reassurance to the community.”

