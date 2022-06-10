2 arrested in Tonga for drug-related offences

One suspect is a 36-year-old man from Houme while the other is a 27-year-old man from Ha’akame.

The arrests were made just before midnight on Monday during a routine vehicle stop on Liku Road at Houma.

Police said both suspects were stopped and searched where two packs of cannabis and a drug utensil were allegedly found.

The men were due to appear in court today.

The Drug Enforcement Taskforce Commander Acting Deputy Commissioner, Halatoa Taufa urged the public to assist police by reporting illicit drug-related activities in the communities.

Photo Tonga Police