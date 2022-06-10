 

2 arrested in Tonga for drug-related offences

BY: Loop Pacific
13:02, June 10, 2022
14 reads

Officers from Tonga’s Drug Enforcement Taskforce have arrested two men for possession of illicit drugs and drug utensils.

One suspect is a 36-year-old man from Houme while the other is a 27-year-old man from Ha’akame.

The arrests were made just before midnight on Monday during a routine vehicle stop on Liku Road at Houma.

Police said both suspects were stopped and searched where two packs of cannabis and a drug utensil were allegedly found.

The men were due to appear in court today.

The Drug Enforcement Taskforce Commander Acting Deputy Commissioner, Halatoa Taufa urged the public to assist police by reporting illicit drug-related activities in the communities.

 

Photo Tonga Police  

     

Tags: 
Tonga police
Illicit drug-related offences
2 men arrested
  • 14 reads