2 members to be unseated from the Legislative Assembly of Tonga

The representative for Tongatapu 10 and former Prime Minister, Pohiva Tuʻiʻonetoa, and Tongatapu 7 MP and Minister for Internal Affairs, Sione Sangster Saulala, have lost their seats after the court found them guilty of bribery related to the 2021 General Elections.

The Lord Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Lord Fakafanua confirmed receiving two Court Certifications on Tuesday informing them of the court’s decision.

“The Legislative Assembly is required under the Electoral Act to unseat the two Members of Parliament from their respective seats in the Assembly, due to their elections having been voided by the Supreme Court,” a statement from Parliament said.

The unseating will be carried out at the Assembly’s meeting to be held on 16 May 2022.

Once unseated, the seats in Parliament for Tongatapu 10 and Tongatapu 7 will be vacant.

The Lord Speaker will then issue writs for election of new Representatives for Tongatapu 10 and Tongatapu 7.

The date for the election of the new Representatives for the two constituencies will be determined by the Electoral Commission in consultation with the Speaker.

