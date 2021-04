According to Deputy Commissioner Tevita Vailea, a 34-year-old man and a 29-year old man from Nukunuku were apprehended on Tuesday 27 April 2021 with 6.84 grams of methamphetamine, 0.88 grams of cannabis and drug utensils.

Both accused have been charged with possession of illicit drugs and are remanded in police custody to appear in Court at a later date.

“We encourage anyone who may have information about drug related offending to contact 7704660,” Vailea said.

Photo supplied Tonga Police