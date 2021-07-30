$2.3 million worth of cocaine washes up on Tongan beaches

Detective Acting Deputy Commissioner Halatoa Tāufa said local residents found the packages and handed them over to Police.

“Police confirms the packages had been tested positive for cocaine and is working closely with the Tonga Navy, utilising the VOEA Ngahau Koula to scour areas of interest in the Vava’u waters”, Tāufa said.

“There is possibility that more packages may turn up on the beach and we ask any members of the public to immediately contact Police if they found or knew anyone to have found further drugs.”

Police have been out at Hōleva and Ha’alaufuli this week, sweeping the area for more drugs.

Tāufa strongly reminded that anyone who has in their possession any of the washed- up drugs must hand them over to Police.

Failing to do so is a serious offence, he said.

Contact Police on phone 740-1660 or 922 and share any information you may have on this matter or any drug-related offence.

Photo supplied Tonga Police Caption: Packets of cocaine washed up on beaches in Vava'u