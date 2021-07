The daily vaccination average is 464 people per day.

“Frontliners continue to receive their second dose with 38% covered to date.”

According to vaccination teams, there is zero wastage of administering the vaccine.

There have been no reports of extreme allergic reactions since the start of the second dose of vaccinations.

To date there have been 0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 0 deaths in Tonga.

Photo source Ministry of Health Tonga