27 people in Tonga breached home quarantine rules

The government has extended the managed quarantine period from 14 days and seven days home isolation to 21 days with no home isolation.

Previously the third week of mandatory quarantine had been isolation at home

However local media reports that a total of 27 people breached home quarantine rules.

Minister for Health Dr 'Amelia Tu'ipulotu said a quarantine report on passengers found that during the seven days of home quarantine, 16 people left their homes.

Furthermore, seven people received visitors, and four people held gatherings.

Dr Tu'ipulotu emphasised that this is a very important part of the quarantine period.