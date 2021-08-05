3 foreign nationals arrested in Tonga cocaine bust

Police also seized 2kg of cocaine from a workshop that was owned and operated by the older American man in Neiafu amd the couple’s rented home in Houmelei.

The arrest is part of ongoing investigations into the discovery of packs of cocaine that washed up on beaches in Vava’u.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Halatoa Tafua said they want to remind the public and foreign nationals that it possession or distribution of illicit drugs is a serious offence.

Five Tongan nationals have also been detained in relation to the cocaine bust.

Photo Tonga Police Caption: Cocaine packs that washed up on beaches in Vava'u, Tonga