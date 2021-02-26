3 Tonga repatriation flights scheduled next week

According to MEIDECC Chief Executive Officer, Paula Ma’u, 247 passengers are expected to arrive on flights from Fiji, New Zealand and Australia.

Eighty people are listed to fly in from Nadi, 101 passengers from Auckland and 66 from Brisbane.

A total of 1,731 people have been repatriated to Tonga since July 2020.

Up until Wed this week, total number that have registered on the Government’s repatriate website to return to Tonga stood at 2, 795.

More than 100 seasonal workers left Tonga on a chartered flight for Australia yesterday (Thursday).

Ma’u said about 140 seasonal workers departed for Brisbane.

There were no incoming passengers.

