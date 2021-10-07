3 Tongans charged over sexual assault of teens in NSW park

According to police, about 10pm on Saturday (2 October 2021), emergency services were called to Bent Street at Wingham, following reports two girls – aged 13 and 15 – had been sexually assaulted by three men at a nearby park.

A crime scene was established at the park and subsequently examined by specialist forensic officers.

Initial inquiries were conducted by officers attached to Manning/Great Lakes Police District, before the matter was referred to detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives arrested three men – 21, 24 and 31 – at a business at Wingham, about 11.45am yesterday (Tuesday 5 October 2021).

Another man – aged 21 – was arrested about 2.30pm at Wingham.

Two search warrants were subsequently executed at hotel rooms at Bent Street, where police seized a number of items relevant to the investigation.

All four men – who are Tongan nationals – were taken to Taree Police Station.

The 21-year-old man was charged with aggravated sexual intercourse with child (aged between 10 and 14 years).

The other 21-year-old man was charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touch child (aged between 10 and 16 years).

The 24-year-old man was charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touch child (aged between 10 and 16 years).

The three men were refused bail to appear at Taree Local Court yesterday.

The 31-year-old man was released without charge.

Investigators are working with the Department of Home Affairs regarding the visa status of the group.

Photo file Taree Police Station