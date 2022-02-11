31 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tonga

One case has been recorded on Vava’u and the remaining 30 are on Tongatapu.

In a press conference yesterday, Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni said the cases are from the same cluster reported on Wednesday from Sopu, Haalano, Vaini, Pili and Fasi.

A team from the Ministry of Health is scheduled to conduct surveillance on those who were in close with the case in Vava’u.

The Prime Minister said the lockdown will continue in Tongatapu and Vava’u.

The Minister of Health Dr Siosaia Piukula said the case on Vava’u was confirmed through a PCR test.

He said 159 PCR tests brought from Vava’u are frontliners and 59 are Rapid Antigen Tests.

“The confirmed case in Vava’u is from Tu’anuku and there may be others who were in close contact with the positive case who will be tested again for Covid-19.”

According to Dr Piukula, 98 per cent of the eligible population have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Eighty-nine per cent of the population have received their second dose and 15 per cent have taken the booster.

Tonga is expected to receive 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from New Zealand today.

