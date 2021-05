The most severe quake measured 6.5 on the Richter Scale and struck on 24 April about 223km WNW of Pangai.

A second strong one of magnitude 6.4 was reported on 26 April about 199km WSW of Nuku’alofa.

According to Tonga Geological Services monthly report, the earthquakes were not significant in that they did not produce damage or generate tsunami waves.

The area surrounding the island nation of Tonga is very geographically active.