41 earthquakes detected in Tonga in July

Tonga Meteorological Services Office said these are felt earthquakes and earthquakes that were not felt but has magnitudes which are greater than or equal to four.

The highest magnitude for earthquakes detected by monitoring system in July was 5.4 which was a felt event, and the lowest was 4.0.

Nineteen were shallow-focus earthquakes with an average magnitude of 4.7, 9 were intermediate focus earthquakes with 4.7 average magnitude and 13 were deep-focus earthquakes with 4.3 average magnitude

There were two felt events reported for this month as shown in Table 1. The first one was felt only in Vava’u and the second earthquake was felt in Vava’u, Ha’apai, Tongatapu and ‘Eua, as reported from Tonga Meteorological Services Office.

The spatial distribution of the epicentres of the earthquakes for July were random throughout Tongan water, with various magnitudes from 4.0 – 5.4.

None of the events was as significant as producing major damages nor generating tsunami waves.