The Ministry of Health confirmed that the figure represented 43% of the targeted population of 63,128 aged over 18.

It also included the 1,984 of frontliners who have received their second dose.

There are 1,304 people currently overdue for their second dose.

At least 45,879 people have been inoculated with their first dose to date.

Meanwhile, Ha'apai has reached 72% of its target for first dose vaccinations with 2,795 people inoculated.