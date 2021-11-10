$5 million ADB grant to support Tonga’s post-Covid-19 economic recovery

The Economic Recovery Support Programme will help the government progress ongoing reforms to foster Tonga’s economic recovery from the downturn caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The Programme is being financed in collaboration with the Government of Australia, the Government of New Zealand, and the World Bank.

“While Tonga has had a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases, border closures and reduced economic activity—as well as Tropical Cyclone Harold—have deeply affected the economy, and put at risk hard-won gains in poverty reduction,” said ADB Principal Economist for the Pacific Ashish Narain. “This Programme will allow the Government of Tonga to restore economic growth through enhancing macroeconomic stability, increasing women’s labor force participation, and ensuring a more enabling environment to attract foreign and domestic investment.”

Despite declining revenues, the government increased health expenditure in fiscal year (FY) 2021 to prepare for the pandemic and funded support for vulnerable people and a stimulus package for key economic sectors in 2021. The grant announced today will help Tonga meet its development financing needs as government expenditure is expected to further pick up in FY2022 to continue to build resilience in the economy.

Reforms supported through the Programme will help enable Tonga to manage its external public debt, redirect public spending towards development needs, and increase impact through improved public financial management, the ADB said in a release.

In addition, private sector-led growth will be promoted through an improved international commercial arbitration framework, enhanced access to finance and supervision of nonbank financial institutions, and increased number of higher-skilled workers ready for deployment.

The Programme builds on reforms ADB has supported in Tonga since 2009 to strengthen public financial management and build macroeconomic resilience.

Photo file