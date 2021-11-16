57 percent of Tonga’s eligible population fully vaccinated

The Ministry of Health confirmed that nearly 94 percent of those eligible have received their first dose.

The eligible population (76,911) includes 63,128 aged 18 years and over, and 13,783 aged 12-17-years.

The ministry also said that the first doses of Pfizer vaccine were offered to teenagers starting 21 October with a high uptake in the age group 12 to 17-years-old.

“By today 12,709 out of the target 13,783 had received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They have yet to have their second doses.”

For those aged 18 and over, around 59,299 (94% of eligible) have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Second doses have been received by 43,820 (69% of eligible).