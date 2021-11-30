60 percent of eligible people in Tonga fully vaccinated for Covid

The Ministry of Health confirmed Monday that 73,295 (95 percent) have received their first doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine as at 29 November.

The vaccines are for the eligible population aged 12 and above.

Numbers for fully inoculated people will continue to increase with the roll out of second doses of the Pfizer vaccine currently underway for 12 – 17 year olds in schools.

Tonga is aiming to fully inoculate 70 percent (74,147) of its total population of 105,924 before it allows repatriation flights from countries that have COVID-19 community transmission.

At least 28 percent of Tonga’s population is not yet eligible for the vaccines, including infants and under 12-year-olds

Photo file Caption: Covid-19 vaccination inTonga