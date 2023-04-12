7 sent to jail in Tonga over cocaine haul

An eighth defendant has been given a suspended sentence.

RNZ Pacific reports the estimated 36kgs of cocaine washed ashore could be worth close to $US8.2 million based on Australian market values.

Not all of it was recovered.

The eight accused were sentenced via video link last month on charges including the supply and possession of the illegal substance.

The sentences ranged from the suspended sentence, to three years' imprisonment, to 13 and half years behind bars with the last two years suspended for two years with conditions.

