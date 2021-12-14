73 percent of Tonga’s eligible population fully vaccinated

Ninety-five percent of the population has received the first dose.

Ministry of Health CEO Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola said, “Of 12-17 years old, 96% have had first doses and 60% full vaccination.”

“So overall, of the above 12-years-old, 96% have had first doses and 71% full vaccination.”

The eligible population (76,911) includes 63,128 aged 18 years and over, and 13,783 aged 12-17-years.

The Ministry of Health aims to fully vaccinate 70% of Tonga's total population of 105,924.

Around 69.4 % of the total population have received their first dose, while 51.4% of the total population have been fully vaccinated.