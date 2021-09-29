75 candidates register for Tonga election

There are 17 seats in the Tonga parliament for democratically elected members.

Fifteen are incumbents and 11 women are standing, including Losaline Ma'asi, who is the current MP in Tongatapu No 5.

One seat without an incumbent is Tongatapu No 6. - the seat of former deputy prime minister, Sione Vuna Fa'otusia, who died last month.

The other is Vava'u No 16, which has been held at various times by the husband and wife team, 'Etuate and 'Akosita Lavulavau - they were both convicted of corruption and are now serving terms in Hu'atolitoli Prison.

The noble families will also choose candidates to stand for the nine seats reserved for the nobility.