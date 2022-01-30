800 families to be assisted in Tonga

Joining Sai Prema Foundation in this effort are Life Flight Fiji, Digicel Tonga, Punjas Fiji and YachtAid Global who have all come together to help the people of Tonga.

The relief packs are basic essential food items to assist the families affected. Sai Prema Foundation Director said that the Foundation saw it as their duty to help the people of Tonga.

“Heads and members of Sai Prema Foundation are deeply pained to see the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Tonga and we immediately sprung to action to do whatever we could to assist. This is our first effort beyond our borders and we are humbled to have this opportunity to serve the nation of Tonga. We are governed by the principles of ‘Love All – Serve All’ and this effort is purely a manifestation of this principle into action” said Sumeet Tappoo.

Life Flight Fiji CEO Anthony Blake also echoed similar sentiments. “It is important to come together and provide assistance where needed and this collaborative effort is an example of what can be achieved when we all join hands and do the best we can” he said.

Digicel Tonga CFO Mohammed Karim was moved by the support planned for the people of Tonga.

“The people of Tonga have had to endure very tough days and we were moved by the effort of Sai Prema Foundation to serve Tonga and therefore we offered our full support to them,” said Mr. Karim.

Punjas Fiji Director Chetan Punja said “Sai Prema Foundation has always reached out to serve the underprivileged and needy people and we are a very proud partner in their efforts. We mobilised our team to ensure that all ration packs were ready in order to meet the sailing deadline. Tonga is facing a deep crisis and it’s important that everyone collaborates to serve them to the best of their abilities” he said.

The ration packs for 800 families were handed over to the Government of Fiji who are facilitating the shipment of the items across to Tonga.

The packs will be received and distributed by the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) of Tonga.

Photo supplied Caption: Digicel Tonga CFO Mohammed Karim (second left) with other partners in the humanitarian relief initiative spearheaded by Sai Prema Foundation for families in Tonga