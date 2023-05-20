Actor Albert Latailakepa stars in animated short film that tackles suicide and depression

Having finished his studies in drama school three years ago, Latailakepa briefly met director Mark through a friend and immediately wanted to jump on board.

“Yeah he was just like oh man I have this idea and I really want you to be part of it” Latailakepa said.

“I’ve seen Mark’s work too through his art and animation and I am a huge fan of it. And yeah I just trusted him and Ben’s idea and put my best foot forward”.

Fresh into the acting and theatre scene, most of Latailakepa’s experience was with on screen acts. His work on Fred is Cold was his first time doing voice over work. It was a challenging process but was made easy due to the team behind the film reports PMN News.

“I think for the most part, it was really just trusting the writing process,” Latailakepa stated.

“From my side we just had like two days to get through the dialogue. At the start we were like warming but then me and Ben Ashby who voices Fred began to play around and find what fits the film best”.

With one of the highest rates of suicide in the world, the crew and cast of Fred is Cold are hoping that the film ignites changes around the topic in New Zealand.With an art form like filmmaking and animation, both directors Ben and Mark hope that their work creates an open space for those who need help.

“You know animation is such an accessible form of films and movies, which then sprung the conversation between us in terms of wanting to create a film with an accessible mental health message to it” Ben said.

“Mental Health we only hear about through the news, and they are not the nicest of stories. Film has the power to finish those sentences and helps make the issue kinder and empathetic”.

With Mark having a background as an artist, his input towards the project was important in enforcing their message.

“When you watch Disney animated films for example, you can really push the themes to the forefront. And it brings a more light approach to the topic giving it an open space to discuss and hold conversations” he said.

Young Tongan/Samoan actor Albert Latailakepa features in the film as the voice of Josh.