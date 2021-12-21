Air New Zealand cancels Tonga flight due to volcanic activity

Air New Zealand announced the cancellation of NZ975 in a Travel Update.

The airline said it is working very hard to put a recovery service in place across the coming days and that it understands the disappointment of passengers having their travel plans change so close to Christmas.

Passengers will be issued new tickets once an updated itinerary is available.

There are reports of volcanic activity at Hunga Tonga- Hunga Ha'apai about 65km from the capital, Nuku'alofa.

An intense powerful explosion took place from the volcano at around 20:30 local time yesterday as reported Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Wellington.

A spectacular ash plume rose several kilometers above the summit and given the submarine volcano's summit elevation (149 m), the eruption sent a tall ash cloud up to 15 km (50,000 ft) altitude according to a report by Volcano Discovery.

The loud explosion at the uninhabited island was heard about 170 km away from nearby islands as reported in social media.

Photo: @MichaelFieldNZ/twitter Caption: Huge eruption column from Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano today