American Jazz musicians to hold free concert in Tonga

‘SOAR’ is the brainchild of vocalist, April May Webb and trumpeter, Randall Haywood, who are partners in both music and life and have come together to create a distinct sound with aspects of contemporary jazz, soul, R&B, and gospel influences in their work.

The musicians will arrive in the country tomorrow. They will be visiting schools, including Tupou College, Tupou Tertiary Institute and Queen Salote College, next week.

The US Embassy organized a “Friendship Tour” in collaboration with American Music Abroad.

This initiative builds on the United States’ continued engagement in the region.

They will also hold Jazz master classes during the visit.

In 2022, ‘SOAR’ was one of ten ensembles selected to represent the United States as U.S. Cultural Ambassadors as part of the American Music Abroad 2022–2023 international touring season.