American Samoans give generously to Tonga

Churches, village organizations, civic groups, businesses and individuals showed their alofa (love) throughout the day, heeding an appeal by Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga to help "our brothers and sisters, mothers, fathers and children now trying to get by after the devastation and loss caused by the volcanic eruption and tsunami."

Governor Lemanu had also asked all government employees to contribute to the administration's fundraising drive for Tonga.

He said Tonga continues to suffer from the devastation of the recent volcanic eruption that sent a ripple effect across the Pacific and around the world.

The government launched the official humanitarian drive for Tonga on Thursday, accepting donations from the community.

A call center was set up to accept pledges and drop off locations for donated goods.

The drive will continue for another week.

Photo Amerian Samoa Government Caption: Tevita Paea said the Tongan Community in American Samoa started a relief drive for supplies to be sent to their homeland