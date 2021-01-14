 

Another suspect arrested over spate of armed robberies in Tongatapu

BY: Loop Pacific
09:12, January 14, 2021
Police with assistance from the Haáteiho Community Patrol Volunteer arrested another suspect in relation to the four armed robberies at Chinese Shops in Tongatapu early this week.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man from Pea was arrested from an area between Pea and Tokomololo.

Police have thanked the public for all the help and assistance during this investigation.

Earlier in the week, two men wearing masks broke into shops and stole and goods.

The suspects were armed with a machete and a piece of metal during the robberies.

One suspect was arrested at Fangaloto where police also retrieved some of the stolen goods and cash and the machete.

All the suspects are in police custody and are due to appear at the Magistrates Court at a later date.

 

