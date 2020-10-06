ANZ-Tonga to close Vava'u branch

David Dudley, said it was a “difficult decision” due to a reduction in the over the counter transactions at the branch and a shift toward internet banking in Tonga, while businesses were accepting more electronic payments from their customers.

“Ultimately, this change of behaviour has led to a decline in the number of customers coming into our Vava’u branch, which led us to review its future. Over the counter transactions at our Vava’u branch have reduced by 26% in the 15 months ended May 2020.

“We will continue to operate our main branch at Nuku’alofa.

“Customers can also use the ANZ Pacific App, Internet Banking and ANZ Call Centre,” he stated.

According to a report by Tonga Wires, ANZ Vava’u staff have been offered a position and relocation to the main ANZ branch in Nuku’alofa.

Mr Dudley said over the coming weeks, ANZ staff would be available to talk to the bank's Vava’u customers and help them get started on digital channels.

He noted that this trend is being experienced by banks throughout the world, as online banking becomes easier and more accessible.

Photo ANZ in Tonga