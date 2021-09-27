Aotearoa New Zealand and Tonga agree Quarantine-Free Travel for recognised seasonal employees

High Commissioner Tiffany Babington was pleased to attend Tonga’s signing ceremony on behalf of the Government of New Zealand at the event last Friday.

New Zealand’s Cabinet has agreed that quarantine-free entry for RSE workers from Tonga would commence from 12 October.

Commencement of these travel arrangements is a very positive step for our peoples and our economies, and is a testament to the cautious and thorough work between our countries to be able to take this next step.

RSE workers will be required to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination before they arrive and enter isolation at their place of work on arrival until they return negative COVID-19 tests on Day 0 and Day 5.

This first stage of one-way quarantine-free entry will be closely monitored. The intention remains to broaden eligibility for quarantine-free entry to New Zealand from Tonga when both countries can be assured that it is safe to do so.

Photo credit: Tonga Prime Minister's Office