Apitonga Multi-purpose Hall opens in Fiji

The complex is conveniently located near the University of the South Pacific’s Laucala campus where many Tongan students are pursuing their studies.

An old building at the former site previously accommodated Sunday worship services for the Tongan community.

Apitonga Secretary, Sina Kami said they had fundraised for the new hall for the past four years.

“The building cost us $2.3million without the furniture but was able to fundraise from overseas for the past 4 years to build. This year we left with just over 100k FJD to raise for the building.”

“Due to COVID 19, we thought that we would just go ahead with the opening with whatever that is already built and leave the rest of the furniture for later,” she said.

Tongan USP and Fiji National University students also joined in the initiative to raise funds in order to complete the building.

“Last week we organised here in Tonga a Radiothon \"CALLS FROM APITONGA, SUVA to make sure that after the opening we don't have any DEBTS left. I visited every Government Ministries here, Church Head offices, Individuals asked them to support our Radiothon. Lastly I approached the Government again for support.”

Kami also said that Tongans living in the US, New Zealand and Australia also sent in their contirbutions.

The project was managed by Fraser Clark and the Executive Committee of Apitonga led by Stewards, Kisione Finau and Taholo Kami.

Fiji’s Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau opened the new Apitonga Multipurpose Hall.