Australia’s High Commissioner presents her credentials to King Tupou VI

Australia and Tonga have a shared vision of a secure, prosperous and resilient Tonga. In her capacity has High Commissioner to Tonga, Rachael Moore will prioritise areas of mutual bilateral importance including health, economic recovery from COVID-19, security cooperation, climate change and disaster resilience, gender equality and social inclusion.

“The close and enduring relationship between Australia and Tonga is underpinned by deep historical and cultural ties. This year is the 51st year of diplomatic relations between our nations. My family and I are delighted to be here, and I look forward to building on the partnership between our two countries during my tenure,” Moore said.

The ceremony for the presentation of credentials was held in Nuku’alofa last Thursday.