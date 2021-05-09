Australia and Tonga sign letters stipulating disbursement of AUD7 million COVID-19 package

This funding comes in support of Tonga’s Social and Economic Stimulus Package (Phase 3).

AUD2 million has been earmarked for social protection payments: to poor households, to the elderly and disabled, expanding social care-takers services, and community policing.

The remaining AUD5 million will be for continued support to businesses and employees who have been affected by the global outbreak of COVID-19, in support of Tonga’s COVID-19 Business Recovery Program.

Australia is pleased to know these funds will reach the most vulnerable groups, especially during these trying times.