Australia donates essential Covid-19 supplies to Tonga

Australian High Commissioner Rachael Moore handed over the consignment of medical supplies worth AUD$224,000 to the CEO for Health, Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola.

Dr ‘Akau’ola said, “"They have been very helpful and these PPE and medical supplies are truly appreciated.”

The 3.7 tonne consignment includes PPE kits, serology point of care COVID-19 test kits and oxygen concentrators.

High Commissioner Moore said, “It is only in true partnership that we can move forward through these challenges. We will continue to respond to Tonga’s needs and look forward to continuing to support your health system strengthening efforts.”

The critical COVID-19 medical supplies and oxygen equipment is for the country to be better prepared in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19.

Tonga is the first recipient of these preparedness packages in the Pacific.