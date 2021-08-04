Australia names new High Commissioner to Tonga

Moore is a career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and has previously served overseas in Dili, Jakarta and Port Moresby.

Foreign Minister Senator Marise Payne said Australia and Tonga have a strong and enduring partnership, established over 50 years of formal diplomatic relations and underpinned by deep personal, historical and cultural ties.

“We have a shared interest in a secure, inclusive and resilient Pacific, reflected in our close cooperation in maritime security, fisheries management, law enforcement and community policing through the Defence Cooperation Program and Tonga-Australia Policing Partnership.”

“Through our development partnership we work towards a shared vision of a prosperous and resilient Tonga, with a particular focus on strengthening health systems, reinforcing a strong health and economic recovery from COVID-19, building resilience to natural disasters and climate change, and supporting gender equality and social inclusion.”

Senator Payne thanked former High Commissioner Adrian Morrison for his contributions to advancing Australia’s interests in Tonga since 2019.

