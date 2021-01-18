Australia presents vehicles to Tonga army

The Defence Advisor Commander, Jason McBain said the Australian Defence Force is providing the vehicles as part of ongoing support to His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

According to the Australian High Commission, the support is made available under the Australian Defence Cooperation Programme - Tonga.

Australia has five Defence Force personnel posted to and living in Tonga who partner with His Majesty’s Armed Forces in training, maintenance as well as operational and security planning.

Commander McBain noted that while the pandemic has disrupted the traditional way the two forces engage that the Australian Defence Force, through the Defence Cooperation Programme, would continue working to support His Majesty’s Armed Forces in their contribution to the Tongan Government effort to combat COVID-19.

Photo supplied Australian HC in Tonga Caption: Vehicles presented to His Majesty's Armed Forces