Australia sends more AstraZeneca vaccines to Tonga

Yesterday’s consignment of 10,000 doses enables Tonga to offer comprehensive coverage for Tongatapu, and the outer islands of Ha’apai and the Niuas.

Australia has committed to providing 45,000 Australian-made AstraZeneca vaccines to Tonga this year.

This supports efforts of an international coalition in Tonga including Australia and Japan that is ensuring comprehensive national vaccine coverage by the end of 2021.

The shipment follows the 9,000 Australian-manufactured doses which arrived on 20 July for the people of Vava’u.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of protecting the health and safety of our friends and family.

“For Australia, this includes our Pacific friends and neighbours, and we will continue to prioritise the health and safety of our region,” the Australian High Commission said.

Photo courtesy: Ministry of Health Tonga