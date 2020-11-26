Australia stands with Tonga in call to eliminate gender-based violence

Speaking at the launch of the campaign for 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Thursday, Morrison said that gender-based violence is a shared problem impacting the Pacific, Australia and countries globally.

‘During these 16 Days of Activism, and on every day of the year, we support our partners in Tonga as they call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women,’ said the High Commissioner Adrian Morrison, adding

‘Promoting peaceful, caring and respectful relationships and supportive families who are free from violence leads to more peace, security and development in communities and nations.’

‘Prevention of violence requires coordinated efforts at all levels aimed at raising awareness of related issues, changing community norms about violence and equality and increasing women’s leadership and participation in society,’ said Mr. Morrison.

Australia remains committed to its partnerships in Tonga, especially during crises such as COVID-19 when violence against women is known to increase, with support from Pacific Women Shaping Pacific Development (Pacific Women) and its Partnerships for Recovery development response to the pandemic.

The Pacific region has some of the highest recorded rates of violence against women and girls globally, with almost 2 out of 3 women who have been subjected to physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, almost double the global average. In Tonga the rates of intimate partner violence are 39.6%.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is a global campaign dedicated to ending gender-based violence.

Photo Australia HC in Tonga