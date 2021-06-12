Australia supports Tonga’s Family Protection Legal Aid Centre

This brings Australia’s total support in the last three years to the Centre to well over half a million Tongan pa’anga including COVID-19 grant support in 2020.

High Commissioner Adrian Morrison attended the signing ceremony of this grant and acknowledged the success of the Centre as a pilot project to what will now be a department of the Ministry of Justice starting 1 July 2021.

Australia said it remains supportive of the work progressed by the Director of the Centre, Ms Fitilagi Ioane Fa'anunu and her team in providing necessary legal assistance to victims and survivors of family and gender-based violence.

Photo supplied Australia HC