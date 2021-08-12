Australia supports Tongan businesses through MTED

A further AUD 5 million has been directed to support Tonga’s COVID-19 Business Recovery Assistance Program, which aims to improve the well-being and living standards of Tongans in the formal and informal business sectors.

This funding is part of the Australian Government’s AUD 304.7 million Pacific COVID-19 Response Package, specifically targeting Tonga’s tourism, agriculture, fisheries, retail and wholesale, and manufacturing industries.

The COVID-19 Business Recovery Assistance Program is being delivered by Tonga’s Ministry of Trade and Economic Development (MTED) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The Minister for Trade and Economic Development, Tatafu Moeaki, acknowledged Australia’s support, stating that “… the depth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic is now more certain.”

The Tongan Government in response has included extended assistance to support business recovery including those in the informal sector.

Minister Moeaki believes that a resilient private sector will help minimise the negative impacts of the global pandemic.

Australia’s Acting High Commissioner, Nicholas Murphy, sees this support as a necessary financing that will see assistance go directly to Tongan business owners, both formal and informal.

Through ongoing support and assistance measures, Australia is working alongside Tonga as it recovers from the pandemic with a focus on building together a bigger, brighter and more stable future for the region.

