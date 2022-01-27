Australian vessel with Covid-19 cases arrives in Tonga waters

Addressing journalists in Nukua'lofa on Wednesday, Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said no personnel will be allowed to disembark the HMS Adelaide which arrived in the capital Wednesday night.

He said all ships coming to the capital will only have access to drop off aid and humanitarian supplies - in contactless delivery.

He said New Zealand, Australia and France are coming and 'all they will be doing is just drop off the aid.'

Mr Sovaleni said Tonga is more concerned about Covid-19 than the clean-up from the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Photo: Handout / Australian Defence Force / AFP Caption: Tonga's Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni (right) joined by Australia's High Commissioner to Tonga Rachael Moore (left) to witness the arrival of the first Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft from Australia delivering humanitarian assistance on January 20, 2022.