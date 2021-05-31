Award for top snaps

The High Commissioner, Princess Angelika Latufuipeka Tuku'aho, is inviting submissions that capture positive experiences within the seasonal work programme.

She says the amateur photography competition is to celebrate Australia's Seasonal Worker Program and Pacific Labour Scheme.

Despite it being suspended for half of last year, 2,537 workers are currently employed under the Scheme.

Princess Angelika says migrant work has delivered stable incomes for many Tongans and their families affected by the pandemic.

The top 20 submissions will be featured in an exhibition later this year to mark Tongan seasonal workers' vital contributions.