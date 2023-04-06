Bad weather hampers search for man missing at sea

Siale Havea and three other men went underwater fishing on Friday night, 31 March 2023 at around 8pm.

Police said the sea was rough that night and after several attempts from different locations, Havea got into the water alone at Fahefa.

The other men managed to return home.

On Saturday morning, Police at Nukunuku were alerted when Havea failed to show up.

Police were unable to deploy their Search and Rescue boat, due to bad weather.

However, the Police drone was deployed instead to conduct a thorough aerial search of the relevant area and coastline, with no results to date.

The Police search is ongoing with assistance from members of the community.

Photo Kaniva News Caption: Siale Havea