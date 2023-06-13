Barrister of Tongan descent appointed District Court Judge in NZ

Sharkey is a barrister of Tongan-Irish descent.

She established herself as a barrister at Friendship Chambers in Manukau practicing mainly in the family law area.

Sharkey was appointed Lead Counsel Assisting of the Pacific Peoples’ investigation in the Royal Commission of Inquiry intro Historical Abuse in Care, in early 2020.

She has been a Parole Board member since 2020, and has held various legal positions, including President of the Pacific Lawyers Association (2018-2021) and several years as Family Law Section Regional Representative (South Auckland).

Sharkey will be sworn in on 4 August 2023 and will take up her appointment at the Manukau District Court in family jurisdiction.