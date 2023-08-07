Beanies, scarves and puffer jackets come out as near-record chilly weather hits parts of the Pacific

Cyclones, volcanic eruptions and the impacts of climate change are elements they've learnt to live with. But the cold weather? That's a different matter.

"Right now we're experiencing much colder temperatures than normal," Rita Prema, a shop owner in the capital Nuku'alofa told the ABC.

"We've got customers coming in for coffee mugs, vacuum flasks, teapots and insulated bottles to keep their hot beverages warmer through these colder nights."

In a place synonymous with tropical heat, coconuts and warm waters — complaining about the cold might seem like a stretch.

But last week, the country recorded its second-lowest temperature ever, at 9.3 degrees Celsius.

According to Tonga Meteorological Services, the lowest temperature recorded in the country was 8.7C in September 1994.

The near-record low temperature was so chilly that residents are walking around with beanies, scarves and puffer jackets.

It's so cold some of the country's institutions have put out a desperate call for blankets.

"It's been a big surprise to everyone" said acting Tonga High Commissioner to Australia, Curtis Tuihalangingie, who was in the capital Nuku'alofa this week.

"Normally, it will just go down to 18 [degrees]. And at some points it'll go down to 15. But to go down to 10. This [is] a first for me.

"It got so cold the prison [and] the psychiatric ward were asking for blankets . . . so Her Royal Highness with the help of Her Majesty donated some."

The cold temperatures in parts of the region come as intense heatwaves hit southern Europe, South-East Asia, northern Africa, the United States and South America.

They smashed records and fuelled wildfires in Greece, Spain, Italy, Canada and Algeria.

In July, 21 of the 30 hottest days on record led to it becoming Earth's hottest month on average.

And in Australia, parts of the eastern states are experiencing unseasonably warm weather, partly due to interactions with the weather events bringing chilly conditions to parts of the Pacific.