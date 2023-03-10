Bishop-Elect of the Anglican Church Diocese of Polynesia pays courtesy call on Fiji President

The delegation presented traditional Tongan gifts and "magiti" to traditionally invite the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere to attend the ordination of Bishop-Elect Sione Ulu'ilakepa of the Anglican Church Diocese of Polynesia.

Upon accepting the invitation, President Katonivere expressed his sincere gratitude and noted that it was a first for him and his office.

He congratulated Reverend Ulu'ilakepa on his new appointment.

A statement said Rev Sione Ulu’ilakepa is married to Taina Ulu’ilakepa and their two children are Kaliopasi and Fifita Ulu’ilakepa.

The consecration and installation ceremony will take place in Suva tomorrow (Saturday 11 March 2023).

Photo credit Fiji Government