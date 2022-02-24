Boat carrying relief supplies runs aground near Nomuka Island

Chief Executive of the Ministry of Information, Paula Ma’u said the MV Late was carrying bottles of LPG gas, drums of diesel and shopping.

Ma’u said, the vessel was travelling from Nuku’alofa to Pangai, where it was scheduled to quarantine for 72 hours before moving on to Nomuka.

There are no injuries nor death in the incident.

The boat appeared to have been overloaded and an attempt to speed up the process of bailing seawater, Ma’u told Kaniva News.

He said four 200-litre drums of diesel for Nomuka’s electricity and one for the Tonga Hou’eiki church were retrieved together with some bottles of gas.

Rescuers also retrieved some of the shopping, some of which had been damaged.

They also recovered some cargo which was intended for the Nomuka Hospital.

The drums of diesel for the island’s power were sent by the government.

Some of the cargo was donated by MP Veivosa Taka, Ma’u said.

The boat was towed to Nomuka after the incident.

It is expected to be repaired shortly before returning to Pangai for further maintenance, Ma’u said.

Nomuka was one of the hardest hit islands when the 15 January volcanic eruption triggered a tsunami, which killed a 49-year-old woman on the island.

The tsunami waves up to 15 metres also caused extensive damage to the island, where around 400 people live.

Photo/ Leki Lao/The Guardian Caption: Nomuka after the tsunami hit.