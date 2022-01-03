Body of father killed in California car accident to be returned to Tonga

The family said on Facebook this was the deceased’s wish that his body be buried at his parents’ burial place according to a report by Kaniva News.

The 45-year-old Latu Moli of Carmel Valley, Monterey County was killed after a crash on Southview Lane on his way to work on December 6.

According to reports, Moli’s vehicle veered off the road, past the guardrail, and down a steep hill for unknown reasons.

CHP responded and tragically pronounced Moli dead at the scene. Moli was an employee at Public Works Monterey Road District for 14 years.

Officials were conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

“Latu was a God fearing and God loving Man and he never wavered in his trust in God”, the family said.

“He has taught us to be strong and trust is God in all that we do! Following thru with this plan is challenging but with God and prayers all things are possible”.

A failotu service began yesterday and his wake was expected for today at Hiltop UMC, 1340 Hilby Avenue before his body will be prepared to be returned to Tonga.

Meanwhile, the friends and family of Moli made a GoFundMe page to help with costs during this devastating time.

Moli is survived by his wife and three daughters, the GoFundMe page said.