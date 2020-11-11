 

Body found on a beach identified as Auckland-based Tongan man Micheal Finekifolau

BY: Loop Pacific
09:41, November 11, 2020
Tauranga Police have confirmed the identity of the body found on Papamoa Beach on Monday.

He was Auckland-based Tongan, Michael Joseph Finekifolau, aged 22.       

Western Bay of Plenty Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Shannon Clifford said Finekifolau had not returned from a swim at Mt Maunganui on Saturday 7 November.

“Our thoughts are with his whanau at this time and Police continue to provide them with support.”

“Police would also like to thank those involved in the search operation over the weekend including Surf Life Saving New Zealand members from the Mt Maunganui Lifeguard Service and Omanu and Papamoa Emergency Call-Out Squads,” Clifford said.

Finekifolau's death will be referred to the Coroner.

Friends and relatives have taken to social media to pay tribute to Finekifolau.  

 

