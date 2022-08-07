Brisbane man Sulieni Layt bestowed royal honour as Australia's first talking chief to the King of Tonga

In an Australian-first ceremony, Brisbane broadcaster and dual citizen Sulieni Layt has been appointed to speak for King Tupou VI.

Out of respect, Tongan royalty and nobles do not speak directly with citizens and vice versa. Instead, they speak through appointed representatives.

While there are dozens of speaking chiefs in the South Pacific island nation, Mr Layt is just the third non-Indigenous person to be given a role within the palace. The other two are from the United States.

Mr Layt grew up in Queensland, where his family operated a flying school that won a contract to train pilots for Tonga's national airline.

This is when his passion for the island nation ignited, and when he learned from the trainee pilots what would soon be his second language.

"They were always speaking in Tongan and I always wanted to know what they were saying," Mr Layt said.

"So spending more time with them, I picked up more words and started going to the Tongan church with them."

The 41-year-old dual Tongan and Australian citizen went on to become a key broadcaster in the region for more than 30 years, founding the Pasifika TV and Radio service.

"It hasn't quite dawned on me yet the significance and the magnitude of today's ceremony," he said.

"I've worked so many years with our Tongan people. They're my people and I've served His Majesty … for so many years and I wish to continue to do so."

The role will require him to travel to Tonga to meet the King. He will also be required to travel with and speak for him when he visits Australia.