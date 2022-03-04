Cable connecting Tongan islands could take year to fix

The cable was ripped apart by January's devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami.

Tonga Cable chief executive James Panuve says up to 110km of a special cable may have to be manufactured in France, if it can't source a spare cable of the same type elsewhere.

The cable ship Reliance departed the cable site on Monday after successfully recovering both ends of the domestic cable.

The Southern Cross Cable, connecting Tonga to the world, was repaired just over a week ago.

Panuve said the south end of the broken cable was found 31km from Tongatapu and the north end was located about 136km from Tongatapu. There is gap of around 110km between the two broken ends.

"It has attempted to recover the middle section but it appears that the cable has been deeply buried under debris from the volcano eruption of 15 January. Without proper survey equipment it is hard to tell what has happened to the cable system. Water depth in this area is between 1.6 to 1.8km," he said.

Panuve said the ship will provide Tonga Cable with a more detailed report on their findings, "but we estimate that we are looking at needing up to 110km of this submarine cable before we can repair the damage to the domestic system.

"The other problem is that this cable type is not easily sourced and none of our neighbouring cable operators have any of this cable type. We are looking worldwide for anyone with spare cable of this type, failing which, we will need to order it from Alcatel in France, which could take 6-9 months to manufacture and deliver.

"But as with most things, I think it would be safe to bet on a year," he told Matangi Tonga.

